The feast of Corpus Christi will be celebrated at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, tomorrow.

Solemn Mass will be celebrated by parish priest Michael Camilleri, at 6.15pm, followed by a procession with the Holy Eucharist.

The antiphone, O Salutaris Hostia, by Vincenzo Bugeja, will then be sung followed by Benediction of the Holy Eucharist.

The feast of Corpus Christi, the solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, was proposed by St Thomas Aquinas, Doctor of the Church, to Pope Urban IV.

Having recognised in 1264 the authenticity of the Eucharistic Miracle of Bolsena, the Pontiff, then living in Orvieto, established the feast and extended it to the whole Roman Catholic Church.

The miracle of Bolsena took place in 1263. While celebrating Mass, a priest, Fr Peter, was having doubts as to the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist.

Then, just after the consecration, the Host began to bleed.