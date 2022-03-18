The Dominican community of Valletta will be holding the feast of the Ecce Homo (Christ crowned with thorns) today, Friday, March 18. The Way of the Cross (Via Sagra) will be held at 5.45pm, followed by Mass at 6.15pm.

According to the parish history books, there is nothing recorded about the origin of the miraculous effigy of the Ecce Homo. But devotion towards it was already strong at the beginning of the 17th century. In fact, the effigy was already venerated at the old church, prior to the present one. Proof of this were the many devotional offerings made by parishioners, including money and precious items.

It is believed that the effigy dates back to the time of the Knights of St John in Malta.