The feast of Mary Help of Christians is being celebrated at the Don Bosco Oratory, in Victoria, and the Salesian Sisters, at the Laura Vicuna School, in Għasri and their chapel in Victoria.

Today, Holy Rosary will be said at the Don Bosco Oratory at 6.30pm, followed by solemn Mass, led by Fr Effie Masini and the participation of the Chorus Urbanus under the direction of Mro John Galea at 7pm.

Children will be presented to Our Lady during Mass

All celebrations will be transmitted from the oratory chapel through live-streaming, Facebook Page and YouTube.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma visited Laura Vicuna School last week where he celebrated Mass for school graduands.

Today, Mgr Teuma will celebrate Mass at the Sisters’ chapel at 6pm. He will be assisted by the Sisters’ chaplain Fr George Borg.