The feast of Mary Help of Christians will be celebrated at the Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, on Tuesday, May 24. Mgr John Bosco Cremona will lead a concelebrated Mass at the Oratory chapel at 7pm, animated by the Chorus Urbanus. A procession with the statue of Mary Help of Christians will be held after Mass.

The statue of Mary Help of Christians was donated to the Oratory by Fr Alwig Mizzi, whose 50th anniversary of his death is being commemorated at the Oratory. In the days leading to the feast day, a novena is being held in the chapel everyday by Fr Effie Masini, director of the Oratory.

The devotion towards Mary Help of Christians was promoted by St John Bosco, a priest from Turin, Italy, who founded the Salesian Congregation which is today found all over the world.