The feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel will be celebrated in Xlendi tomorrow. Today, eve of the feast, Gozo diocese vicar general Tarcisio Camilleri will celebrate mass at 7pm, followed by vespers.

Tomorrow, feast day, mass will be celebrated at 8am, while Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate pontifical mass at 10am. Singers Laura, Janelle and Antonella Rapa will take part. Mgr Carmelo Curmi will celebrate mass at 6pm, followed by vespers. After mass, aerial fireworks will be let off.

During the novena, leading to the feast, special prayers were said for the needs of Xlendi residents and for various categories, including children, youths, the elderly, catering personnel, fishermen, divers and foreign residents.