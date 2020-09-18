The Capuchin Friars of Victoria are celebrating the feast of Our Lady of Divine Grace on Sunday. Tomorrow, eve of the feast, the translation of the relic will be held at 6.45pm, followed by sung vespers and Mass by Father Provincial Effie Mallia. After Mass the Te Deum will be intoned. The Fjur t’Assisi choir, under the direction of Marita Zammit Cassar, will take part.

On Sunday, Masses will be celebrated at 6, 7, 9am and 6pm. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a pontifical concelebrated Mass at 9am, with the participation of the Gozo Diocesan Youth Choir,under the direction of Dorianne Portelli. Fr Philip Cutajar, OFM Cap, will deliver the panegyric.

Fr Mario Mercieca will celebrate Mass at 6pm. Music and singing during Mass will be directed by Anthony and Moses Galea. Rosary will be said at 7.15pm.