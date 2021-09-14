The feast of Our Lady of Divine Grace at the Capuchin Friars sanctuary in Victoria will be celebrated on Sunday.

Fr Massimo Buttigieg will celebrate Mass today at 7pm during which a charity campaign to collect food items and other needs for Dar Arka will be launched. Tomorrow and Thursday will be dedicated to all those who passed away this year.

On Friday, Fr Marcello Ghirlando, OFM, will celebrate Mass with homily for Franciscan Tertiaries.

On Saturday, Fr Remiġ Galea, OFM Cap, will celebrate a thanksgiving Mass with Te Deum at 7.30am. The translation of the relic will be held at 6.45pm, followed by a concelebrated Mass and sung vespers by Gozo diocese vicar general Mgr Tarċisju Camilleri.

Marita Zammit Cassar will lead the choir.

Sunday, feast day, Masses will be said at 6 and 7am. Bishop Emeritus Pawlu Darmanin will lead a solemn concelebrated Mass at 9am. The homily will be delivered by Fr Franco Fenech. The Schola Cantorum Jubilate choir will take part.

Fr Provincial Effie Mallia, ofm, Cap, will celebrate Mass at 6.30pm. Meditated rosary will be recited by five youths at 7.30pm, followed by Eucharistic Benediction. The Cathedral parish children choir, directed by Matthew Sultana, will take part.