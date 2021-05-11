Several churches in Gozo will celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Fatima on Thursday.

On May 13, Catholics around the world celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Fatima. On this day in 1917, the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to three shepherd children – Lucia dos Santos, Francisco and Jacinta Marto – in Fatima, Portugal.

It was the first of six apparitions that Blessed Mary would make to the children from May to October 1917.

At the church of the Conventual Friars in Victoria Masses will be celebrated at 7 and 8am and at 6 and 6.30pm. At 5.30pm there will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, including prayers to the Divine Mercy.

The statue of Our Lady of Fatima was donated to the friars by the statuarian Wistin Camilleri in the 1950. It was gilded in gold and silver by Paolo Francalanza of Valletta.