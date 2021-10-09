The feast of Our Lady of Fatima will be celebrated at Santa Luċija church, Gozo, on Sunday. On Saturday, vespers will be said at 6pm, followed by Mass celebrated by Fr Rector Noel Saliba at 6.30pm.

A Marian vigil will be held at 7.15pm.

On Sunday, rosary will be said at 6.40am followed by Mass at 7am. Another rosary will be recited at 10.10am and Mass will be celebrated at 10.30am. Vespers will be said at 5.30pm, followed by solemn Mass, celebrated by Mgr Frangisk Sultana, at 6 pm. Marian prayers will be said at 7 pm, followed by Eucharist Benediction.

In celebration of the feast of Our Lady of Fatima, a traditional fjakkolata will take place from 6.30pm onwards on Għar Ilma Hill.

This candlelight event attracts visitors from all over the island and has been taking place in the village for the past 37 years

On Friday, October 15, a Symphony of Lights Concert will be held at Pjazza Santa Lucija at 8pm. It is being organised by Kerċem Local Council.

The statue of Our Lady of Fatima is the work of Wistin Camilleri.

It was commissioned by Nikola and Emma Mercieca in 1950.

A blue and white canopy, commissioned by Ġanna Borg and others from Santa Luċija, was later set up in the church to place the statue under it during the feast.

The statue was first taken out in procession in 1954.

Since, at the time, there was no electricity, the way of the procession was lit up with hundreds of candles.

Up to the present time, the procession was cancelled only on two occasions – in 1972 because of bad weather and last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.