The Conventual Franciscan Friars of Victoria are today celebrating the feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Good Health.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, including the rosary, will be held at 5.30pm followed by Mass celebrated by Fr Guardian Joe Xerri.

On the main altar is the miraculous painting of Our Lady, recently restored by the Art Conservation Centre Prevarti of Mosta. The origin of the painting is not known.