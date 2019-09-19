The feast of Our Lady of Graces was celebrated by the Capuchin Friars in Victoria last Sunday. Fr Michael Camilleri, OP, led a concelebrated Mass with the participation of the orchestra and Stella Maris choir under the direction of Mro Carmel Grech.

The traditional pilgrimage of motorcycles and bicycles, held annually for the past 17 years, left Ta’ Pinu. On arrival at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces, Fr Guardian Alfred Scerri, OFM Cap. (pictured), recited prayers, blessed the participants and presented them with mementos.

Fr Massimo Buttigieg celebrated an evening Mass, followed by the procession with the statue of Our Lady led by Fr Buttigieg and accompanied by the Leone Band of Victoria. Soprano Ruth Portelli sang the Ave Maria at the end of the procession.