Today, Għajnsielem celebrates the feast of Our Lady of Loreto. Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will lead a Pontifical Mass at 9am. Canon Joseph Zammit will deliver the panegyric. Band marches by the St Joseph and Leone bands will be performed at 6.30 and 8.15pm. Sung vespers, led by archpriest Frankie Bajada, will be held at 6.30pm. The procession will leave the church at 7.30pm, while the Leone Band will perform at Our Lady of Loreto Square at 8.30pm. The feast will be broadcast on Radju Lauretana (89.3 FM) and on www.radjulauretana.com.

On Tuesday, Canon Bajada will lead a thanksgiving Mass at 7pm. Picture shows the statue of Our Lady which was raised on a plinth at the church’s square after a demonstration accompanied by St Joseph Band of Għajnsielem and St Sebastian Band (Pinto) of Qormi on Friday.