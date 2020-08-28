Għajnsielem is celebrating the feast of Our Lady of Loreto.

Tomorrow, eve of the feast, archpriest Can. Frankie Bajada will lead a concelebrate Mass at the old church at 9am. The Te Deum will be sung as a thanksgiving prayer on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the opening and blessing of the church. The choir will be directed by Toni Galea.

Also tomorrow, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a Pontifical Mass at the parish church at 6.30pm with the participation of Virgo and Lauretana choirs. Marian prayers will be recited at 8.45pm. The rosary will be broadcast live from Loreto Sanctuary in Italy at 9pm.

On Sunday, feast day, Masses will be celebrated at 7am, 8, 11 and 5 and 6.30pm. Bishop Mario Grech will concelebrate Pontifical Mass at 9am. Mro Frankie Debono will lead the orchestra and choir. The presentation of newborns to Our Lady will be held at 6pm. The rosary will be said at 7.15pm, followed by Holy Eucharist Benediction.

The religious functions will be broadcast on Radju Lauretana 89.3FM and on www.radjulauretana.com and Live Streamed on Radju Lauretana’s Facebook page and on Xejk TV.