Għajnsielem is celebrating the feast of Our Lady of Loreto this weekend.

Today vice-parish priest Canon Joe Cardona will lead a concelebrate Mass at the old church at 9am. The Te Deum will be sung as a thanksgiving prayer on the occasion of the 201st anniversary of the opening and blessing of the church.

The choir will be directed by Anthony Galea.

The rosary will be said at 6pm, followed by solemn Vespers. Archpriest Frankie Bajada will lead a concelebrated Mass at 7pm with the participation of parish choirs, followed by antiphon and Holy Eucharist Benediction.

The St Joseph Band will give a musical programme in front of the main church at 9pm.

Tomorrow, feast day, Masses will be celebrated at 7am, 7.45, 11.15. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a solemn pontifical concelebrated Mass at 9am. Mgr Teuma will also deliver the homily.

Mro Frankie Debono will lead the orchestra and choir.

Fr Marcello Ghirlando, ofm, will celebrate Mass at 6pm animated by singers Loredana and Albert-Lauren Agius.

A celebration of Marian hymns and prayers will start at 7pm with the participation of the Lauretana choir under the direction of Lelio Spiteri. Fireworks will be let off at 8.30pm.

The religious functions will be broadcast on Radju Lauretana 89.3FM and on www.radjulauretana.com and Live Streamed on Radju Lauretana’s Facebook page and on Xejk TV.