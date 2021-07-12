The feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is being celebrated in Xlendi on Friday.

Due to the current health restrictions many activities had to be cancelled. The rector of the church, Fr Karm Gauci, will celebrate Mass at 8am, while newly-ordained priest Andrew Grima will celebrate Mass at 7pm.

Celebrations in honour of Our Lady will also be held at Ta’ Ħamet Carmelite church in the limits of Xagħra. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will be held between 5.30 and 7.30pm.

Gozo diocese vicar general Mgr Tarċisio Camilleri will lead a concelebrated Mass at 7.30pm.

In normal times, on this day Masses are celebrated in front of a string of holy niches (street shrines) found in Gozo’s towns and villages bearing the statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

This year, due to the pandemic, the custom had to be suspended.

In some cases, special graces or indulgences were granted by the Church to those who stopped for a while to pray in front of a niche.