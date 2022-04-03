The feast of Our Lady of Sorrows will be celebrated at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, on Friday, April 8.

The Via Matris will be held at 5.45pm, followed by sung Mass by parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP, at 6.15pm.

After Mass, there will be the inauguration of the restored chapel of the Holy Crucifix and Our Lady of Sorrows.

The project included the restoration of the paintings of the chapel’s dome which were painted by Ramiro Rafel Calì, son of Giuseppe Calì, in 1939. The chapel also underwent maintenance work on the exterior structure of the dome and a new lighting system was installed.

The effigy of the Holy Crucifix, sculpted in wood by Giuseppe Mazzeo da Vizzini in 1615, was also restored by Manwel Zammit of Marsaxlokk, while the wooden cross was renovated by Frankie Micallef of Valletta.