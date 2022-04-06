The feast of Our Lady of Sorrows is being celebrated at St James church, Independence Square, Victoria, on Friday.

Masses will be held every half an hour between 6am and 1pm. Bishop Anton Teuma will concelebrate Mass at Independence Square at 6.30pm.

Tomorrow, Thursday, Fr George Borg, rector of the church, will celebrate Mass and deliver the homily at 5.30pm. The Confraternity of Our Lady of Sorrows will participate.

St James church has a long-established devotion to Our Lady of Sorrows and it is the seat of the confraternity.

The feast of Our Lady of Sorrows grew in popularity in the 12th century, although under various titles. Some writings would place its roots in the 11th century, especially among the Benedictine monks. The first altar to the Mater Dolorosa was set up in 1221 at the Cistercian monastery of Schönau, Germany.

The formal feast of the Our Lady of Sorrows was originated by a provincial synod of Cologne in 1423. It was designated for the Friday after the third Sunday before Easter.