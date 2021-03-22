The feast of Our Lady of Sorrows will be celebrated at the Xagħra basilica via Radju Bambina 98.3FM and live streaming on the YouTube channel of the parish next Friday.

Families can follow Mass at 6am, 7.30, 11 and 6.30pm.

An hour of prayer and meditation will be held at 3pm, followed by the Via Matris at 5.30pm. Archpriest Carmelo Refalo will celebrate Mass with homily at 6.30pm.

Mgr Refalo said that the occasion is a time for reflection on Our Lady’s sorrows as the Mother of Christ and her example of perseverance through suffering.

In a special message to parishioners, Mgr Refalo invites families to follow Mass and prayers from home and reminds the faithful to ask Mary’s help.

“She is the only solace of those touched by the many physical and moral sorrows which afflict and torment humanity, especially during this time of the pandemic,” he said.

“Looking to the example of Mary, may we too unite our sufferings to Our Lord, facing them with courage, love and trust.”

He went on to urge everyone to do penance and focus more on almsgiving during this particular feast.