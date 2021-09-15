Yesterday, the Church celebrated the feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross and today it commemorates the feast of Our Lady suffering beneath the Cross of Jesus Christ.

A devout statue of Our Lady of Sorrows is found at St James church in Pjazza Indipendenza, Victoria, where Fr Rector George Borg will today celebrate Mass at 10.30am.

The statue was brought over from Munich, in 1879, by the church’s Confraternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Sorrows.

The statue draws a large crowd of devotees during the annual pilgrimage on the Friday before Holy Week.