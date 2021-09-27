The feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary will be celebrated by the Dominican community, together with the Archconfraternity of the Holy Rosary, at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, on October 9.

The days of triduum will be on October 6, 7 and 8. The rosary will be recited at 5.45pm, followed by Mass with homily by Canon David Torpiano at 6.15pm.

After Mass, the Beata Mater will be sung, followed by Eucharistic Benediction.

A Holy Rosary Marathon will be held on October 7, between 7am and 7pm. On feast day proper, rosary will be said at 5,45pm, followed by a concelebrated Mass, led by Vittoriosa Dominican prior Aaron Zahra, OP, together with the Dominican community.

After Mass, the Beata Mater will be sung, followed by Eucharistic Benediction.

The Archconfraternity of the Holy Rosary was founded under the auspices of the Dominican Order around 1575, and was associated with the church of St Mary of Porto Salvo and the Dominican Priory in Valletta, where the confraternity’s chapel is located.

Members of the archconfraternity dedicated themselves to the ministry of those condemned to capital punishment in Malta among other charitable activities.