Fontana parish will celebrate the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary on Sunday.

Mass for families and catechists will be said by parish priest Canon Simon Mario Cachia at 10.30am, followed by the supplication (supplika) to the Virgin Mother of the Rosary.

Rosary beads and pictures of the Blessed Carlo Acutis will be blessed and then distributed to children.

High Mass will be celebrated by Fr Geoffrey G. Attard at 4.30pm, followed by the meditation of the mysteries of the rosary and sacramental benediction.