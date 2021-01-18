The Gozitan Journalists Association (1960) and the Gozo Curia are marking the feast of Saint Francis de Sales, patron saint of journalists, with the celebration of Mass by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma at Pope John Paul II Family Institute in Victoria, on Saturday, January 23, at 7pm.

The association’s secretary, Chev. Joe M. Attard, is urging journalists and writers to attend the Mass and follow Mgr Teuma’s special message.

Francis de Sales was Bishop of Geneva. He became noted for his deep faith and his gentle approach to the religious divisions in his land resulting from the Protestant Reformation.