Qala parish church, which is dedicated to the Immaculate Conception of Our Lady and Saint Joseph, will be celebrating the feast of Saint Joseph the Worker on Saturday.

Qala parish priest Nazju Borg is urging all parishioners to attend the church functions and implore Saint Joseph’s protection during the coronavirus pandemic.

Saint Joseph’s rosary will be said at 6.30pm, followed by a concelebrated Mass, led by Seminary rector Fr Richard-Nazzareno Farrugia at 7pm.

The Saint Joseph parish choir will take part.

On May 8, the parish will be marking the 117th anniversary of the dedication of the church. Vespers will be sung at 6.30pm, followed by a concelebrated Mass, led by Fr Borg, at 7pm.

Meanwhile, a bazaar, organised by the fundraising and the flowers groups, in aid of the church will be held at the parish centre, also on May 8, between 3 and 7pm. Sweets, plants and flower bouquets will be on sale.

Fr Borg is also encouraging the faithful to rediscover the family aspect during the month of May by reciting the rosary and place flowers and candles in front of the statue of Our Lady at home.