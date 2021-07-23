Sannat will be celebrating the feast of Santa Margerita on Sunday. Tomorrow, eve of the feast, archpriest Michael Curmi will lead a concelebrated Mass at 10.30am during which the Te Deum will be sung. Women carrying babies in their wombs will be blessed, while babies and children will be presented to the saint.

The translation of the relic, led by Mgr Anton Mizzi, will be held at 6.30pm, followed by sung vespers in Maltese and Eucharistic Benediction. Another Mass will be celebrated at 7.30pm. Confessions by Fr Marcello Ghirlando, OFM will be held at the Holy Eucharist chapel between 8.30pm and 10.30pm. The Santa Margerita Band will execute a symphonic concert, under the direction of Mro George Apap, at the village square at 9pm.

On Sunday, feast day, Masses will be said at 5.30am, 6.15, 7, 8, 9 and 11am and at 7.30pm. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead solemn Mass with homily at 9am. The orchestra will be under the direction of maestro di cappella Joseph Debrincat. The Ulied Margerita choir, under the direction of soprano Georgina Gauci, will take part. The Missa S. Giovanni Battista will be executed. Solemn vespers, for four voices in Maltese, led by archpriest Curmi, will be sung at 6.30pm. Several priests who attend the parish, will give an explanation of the psalms being sung. The liturgical functions will be concluded with Eucharistic benediction. Aerial fireworks will be lit off at 8.15pm.

All functions will be live-streamed on the Facebook Page Parroċċa Santa Margerita Ta’ Sannat, YouTube, Radju Margerita 96.1FM and on www.sannatparish.org.