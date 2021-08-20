The feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven will be celebrated in Żebbuġ, Gozo, on Sunday.

On Saturday, eve of the feast, Fr John Muscat will lead a celebration at 9am during which the Te Deum will be sung. Mgr Hector Scerri will lead the translation of the relic at 6.30pm, followed by a solemn concelebrated mass by archpriest John Sultana at 7pm. Canon Sultana will be marking his 25th priesthood anniversary. The homily will be delivered by Mgr Scerri. The Missa Sancta Maria by Antonio Mallia will be executed.

Aerial fireworks by the Għaqda tan-Nar Santa Marija commissioned by Żebbuġ local council will start at 9.45pm.

On Sunday, feast day, masses will be said at 6am, 7, 8.15, 9, 11 and 5pm. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a solemn pontifical concelebrated mass at 9am. Mgr Teuma will also deliver the homily. The Missa Assumpta est Maria by Franco Cefai will be executed. After mass, the foundation will present archpriests Dun Franġisk Mercieca and Mgr Luigi Vella award. A vigil prayer with the participation of the parish orchestra and choirs will be held at 6pm.

Cardinal Mario Grech will make some reflections, followed by the benediction of the Holy Eucharist. A celebration of hymns with the participation of the Santa Marija Band Żebbuġ will be held next to the statue of Santa Marija. The orchestra and the Santa Marija and Regina Angelorum choirs will be directed by Mro Franco Cefai, assisted by Marija Cefai. Aerial fireworks will start at 7.30pm.

Celebrations will be transmitted on Radju Għażżiela 101.4FM, live streamed and on Xejk TV.

On Monday, archpriest John Sultana will lead a thanksgiving concelebrated mass at 7pm.