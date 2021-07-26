The Church celebrates the liturgical feast of St Anne today.

During his Sunday Angelus address back in January 31, Pope Francis announced the establishment of a World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly as a reminder of the important role they play as a link between generations.

The pope said the day will be celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of July to coincide with the feast of saints Joachim and Anne, Jesus’ grandparents. The first celebration of this day was celebrated yesterday.

Due to the pandemic, religious celebrations at the chapel of St Anne in Dwejra, San Lawrenz, will not be held, but the chapel will be open all day today for those who would like to visit the place for prayers.

San Lawrenz parish priest, Fr Charles Sultana, who is responsible for the chapel, urges all the community to offer prayers to St Anne, especially in these difficult times.

“Your prayer is a very precious resource and has great value in building a good family and a good community,” Fr Sultana said.

Works on St Anne chapel started early in 1963 and were finished in July of the same year.

The plans of the chapel were drawn by architect Joe Mizzi and the master builder was Wenzu Formosa, former sacristan of the parish church of San Lawrenz.

All expenses were paid by Salesian Fr Alwig Mizzi.

The chapel was blessed by then Gozo Bishop Giuseppe Pace, on July 25, 1963.