Various activities are being held for the feast of St Anthony of Padua to be celebrated at the Franciscan church, in Għajnsielem, on June 13.

A coffee morning will be held at St Anthony Centre, on June 7 at 9am. On June 8, Fr Marcello Ghirlando, OFM, will celebrate Mass for children with the participation of singers Loredana and Albert-Lauren Agius.

After Mass, there will be games for children at convent’s car park and a burger night at St Anthony Centre.

A Country Music Night, with the participation of Marisa D’Amato, will be held at the convent’s parking on June 12 at 8pm. Health authorities COVID-19 control measures will be respected.

One may obtain more details by phoning the friars on 2155 6095.