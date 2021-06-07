The feast of St Anthony of Padua will be celebrated at the Franciscan church in Għajnsielem on June 13.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are days of triduum. On these days rosary will be said at 6.30pm, followed by Mass, led by Fr Martin Coleiro OFM, at 7pm.

On Saturday, eve of the feast, the translation of the relic will be held at 6.45pm, followed by concelebrated Mass, led by the Franciscan Friars Provincial Anthony Chircop at 7pm.

On Sunday, feast day, Masses will be said at 6am, 7 and 11.

A concelebrated Mass, led by Fr Chircop, will be said at 8.30am. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate Pontifical Mass at 6.30pm. After Mass, Mgr Teuma will bless works carried out at St Anthony Centre.

During the triduum, the music will be under the direction of Mro Tony Galea, while on Saturday and Sunday the choir and orchestra will be led by Mro Frankie Debono.