The feast of St Anthony of Padua will be celebrated at the Franciscan church in Għajnsielem on Sunday.

Tomorrow will be the last day of the triduum. Vespers will be said at 6.30pm, followed by concelebrated Mass led by Fr Jimmy Zammit OFM. The sermon will be delivered by Fr Pawl Galea OFM.

After Mass, a dinner will be held at St Anthony Centre at 8.30pm.

On Saturday, eve of the feast, the translation of the relic will be held at 6.45pm, followed by concelebrated Mass, led by the Franciscan Friars Provincial Anthony Chircop at 7pm.

The St Joseph Band of Għajnsielem will execute a concert in front of the church with the participation of Loredana and Albert-Lauren Agius at 9.30pm.

On Sunday, a concelebrated Mass, led by Fr Chircop, will be said at 8.30am. Vespers will be said at 5.30 pm, while Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate Pontifical Mass at 6pm.

The procession with the statue of the saint will leave the church at 7.30pm, accompanied by St Joseph Band of Għajnsielem. The Mnarja Band, of Nadur, will give a concert at the church parvis during the procession.

All liturgical services will be transmitted on Radju Lauretana 89.3FM and www.radjulauretana.com.