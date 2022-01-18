Xagħra celebrates the feast of St Anthony the Abbot, patron saint of animals, on Sunday.

Today, tomorrow and Thursday are days of triduum. Rosary will be said at 5.30pm followed by the celebration of Mass, including the investiture of new altar boys.

On Saturday, eve of the feast, the translation of the relic, led by Mgr Anton Refalo Zammit, will be held at 5.30pm, followed by solemn concelebrated Mass, led by Xagħra archpriest, Mgr Carmelo Refalo, at 6pm.

Singer Anna Bonello, accompanied by organist Anna Magrin and violinist Sara Rapa, will animate the celebration.

On Sunday, feast day, Masses will be said at 6.30am, 8, 9.30, 11 and 7pm.

After the 11am Mass, the statue of St Anthony the Abbot will be taken privately to Xagħra basilica, where solemn vespers will be sung at 4.30pm, followed by concelebrated Mass, led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma at 5pm.

All functions will be transmitted on Radju Bambina 98.3FM, Live Streaming on www.xaghraparish.org and on Facebook Page Saint Anthony Abbot, Xaghra, Gozo Malta.

As all external festivities had to be cancelled due to the virus pandemic, money collected during the feast will be given to charity, Dar Arka and the seminary instead.