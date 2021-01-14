The feast of St Anthony the Abbot will be celebrated in Xagħra on Sunday, January 17. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will concelebrate Mass at the basilica of Marija Bambina at 5pm.

The celebration will be animated by Diana Zammit and Marita Vella, accompanied on the organ by Anna Rapa and Sara Rapa on the violin. Vespers will be sung prior to Mass at 4.30pm.

Also on Sunday, Xagħra archpriest Carmelo Refalo will celebrate Mass at the church of St Anthony the Abbot in Xagħra at 7am. Mgr Refalo will celebrate another Mass at 9am. The church rector, Canon Michael Galea will celebrate Mass at 11am.

Due to the pandemic, the statue of the saint will be taken back from the basilica to its church privately. Normally, the statue would have been carried to the basilica accompanied by a parade of horses and band marches by the Victory Band. Other activities would have been the blessing of animals and games for children.