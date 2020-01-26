Xagħra celebrated the annual traditional feast of St Anthony the Abbot last Sunday. Bishop Mario Grech celebrated Mass at the chapel dedicated to the saint at the Tal-Qaċċa area. In the morning, rector Can. Michael Galea blessed horses at St Anthony Square with the participation of the Xagħra Historical Re-enactment Organisation. Can. Galea, assisted by altar servers, handed food to participants to mark the traditional offerings of bread and wine to the poor during the feast of St Anthony. In the afternoon, activities for children were held at the square. The Victory Band of Xagħra took part.