Xagħra celebrated the annual traditional feast of St Anthony the Abbot last Sunday. Bishop Mario Grech celebrated Mass at the chapel dedicated to the saint at the Tal-Qaċċa area. In the morning, rector Can. Michael Galea blessed horses at St Anthony Square with the participation of the Xagħra Historical Re-enactment Organisation. Can. Galea, assisted by altar servers, handed food to participants to mark the traditional offerings of bread and wine to the poor during the feast of St Anthony. In the afternoon, activities for children were held at the square. The Victory Band of Xagħra took part.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.