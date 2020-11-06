The feast of St Coronatus will be celebrated at St Peter and St Paul basilica, Nadur, on Sunday. Tomorrow, eve of the feast, Mgr Salv Muscat will lead sung vespers at 6pm, followed by concelebrated Mass led by Fr Marcello Ghirlando, OFM, together with the Collegiate Chapter and clergy. Then, the antiphon will be intoned, followed by Benediction of the Eucharist.

On Sunday, feast day, Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate solemn Mass at 8.30am. Archpriest Jimmy Xerri will lead a concelebrated Mass at 5pm. The Collegiate Chapter and clergy will participate. After Mass, the remains of St Coronatus will be carried in procession in the church, followed by Eucharistic Benediction.

The Jubilate Deo choir, under the direction of resident maestro Antoine Theuma, will take part.