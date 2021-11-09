The feast of St Coronatus will be celebrated at St Peter and St Paul basilica, Nadur, on Sunday, November 14. Today, Tuesday, archpriest Jimmy Xerri will celebrate Mass for the parish children at 5pm. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are days of triduum. Rosary will be said at 5.30pm, followed by Mass celebrated by Mgr Joseph Attard at 6pm. On Friday, after Mass, dinner, organised by the Għaqda tan-Nar, will be held at the parish hall.

On Saturday, eve of the feast, Mgr Saviour Muscat will lead sung vespers at 6pm, followed by concelebrated Mass led by Mgr Xerri, together with the Collegiate Chapter and clergy. Then, the antiphon will be intoned, followed by Benediction of the Eucharist. The Mnarja Band will execute a concert at the Nadur basilica at 8pm.

On Sunday, feast day, the vicar general, Mgr Tarcisju Camilleri, will celebrate solemn Mass at 9am. Children who will be receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation will be named during Mass.

At mid-day lunch, organised by the Good Friday committee, will be held at the Country Terrace in Għajnsielem. Solemn vespers will be sung at 5.15pm. Afterwards, the remains of St Coronatus will be carried in procession in the church, followed by Eucharistic Benediction. The Jubilate Deo choir, under the direction of resident maestro Antoine Theuma, will take part.