The feast of St Dominic is being celebrated in Valletta on Sunday.

Tomorrow, Thursday and Friday are days of triduum. Rosary will be said at 6pm, followed by concelebrated Mass at 6.30pm.

Saturday, eve of the feast, the newly-elected Dominican Provincial Vincent Micallef, OP, will concelebrate Mass at 8.30am.

The translation of the relic of the saint, led by Albania Archbishop Emeritus George Frendo, OP, together with St Paul Collegiate Chapter of Valletta and the Dominican community, will take place at 6.30pm.

On Sunday, feast day, Pontifical Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, together with the Dominican Community and other priests, at 9.15am. The panegyric will be delivered by Fr Joseph Ellul, OP. In the evening, sung Mass will be said at 6.30pm, followed by the antiphon and Eucharistic Benediction.

On August 6, the Dominican community will mark the 800th anniversary of the death of St Dominic. Rosary will be said at 5.45pm, followed by Pontifical Mass by Archbishop Frendo together with the Dominican community and other clergy at 6.15pm.

After Mass, the friars will commemorate the Transitus Sancti Dominici (The passing away of St Dominic).

On August 7, eve of the liturgical feast of St Dominic, Sung Mass will be said by parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP, followed by the antiphon and Eucharistic Benediction. On August 8, Pontifical Mass by Gibraltar Bishop Carmelo Zammit will be said at 10am.

The panegyric will be delivered by Canon Stefan Galea.