The feast of St Francis will be celebrated at St Anthony church in Għajnsielem on October 4. Days of triduum started yesterday. Holy rosary will be recited in front of the exposition of the Eucharist between 6pm and 7pm, after which Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando, OFM will celebrate healing Mass.

Today, Fr Alfred Sciberras, OFM will celebrate Mass for all benefactors at 7pm, while on Saturday, a Marian vigil will be held in front of the Holy Eucharist at 5.15pm, followed by Mass celebrated by Fr Ġwann Azzopardi at 6pm. Singers Loredana and Albert-Lauren Agius will take part.

On Sunday, eve of the feast, Fr Ghirlando will celebrate Mass for families at 11am, followed by the blessing of school bags. A memento will be given to participants. Rosary will be said at 5pm, followed by a concelebrated Mass by Għajnsielem archpriest Canon Frankie Bajada at 5.30pm. After Mass, there will be the celebration of the transitus (passing away) of St Francis of Assisi. Mro Anthony Galea will direct the choir.

On Monday, October 4, Masses will be said at 6 and 6.30am. Rosary will be recited at 5.30pm, followed by a solemn Mass by Fr John Azzopardi, OFM at 6pm.

St Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and the environment. His devotion to God was expressed through his love for all of God’s creation. He cared for the poor and sick, he preached sermons to animals and praised all creatures as brothers and sisters under God.