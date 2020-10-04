The feast of St Francis will be celebrated in Victoria today. Fr Etienne Gilson OFM Conv. will bless animals at St Francis church parvis at 10.15am. A Eucharistic adoration will be held at 4.15pm. At 5pm, the Conventual Franciscan Friars, led by Fr Provincial Colin Sammut, will welcome Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma. Afterwards, Mgr Teuma will celebrate solemn Mass and deliver the homily. Mro Carmel Peter Grech will direct the Stella Maris choir and orchestra.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us