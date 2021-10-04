The feast of St Francis of Assisi will be celebrated at St Francis church in Victoria on Monday.

Masses will be said at 6.30am, 7 and 8. The 9am Mass by Fr Michael Attard OFM Conv. will be dedicated to the sick and elderly.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will be held at 5.30pm, followed by Pontifical Mass by Bishop Anton Teuma at 6.30pm.

After Mass, Mgr Teuma will recite a prayer for peace at the main entrance of the church and bless the congregation with the relic of St Francis.

Mro Carmel Peter Grech will direct the Stella Maris orchestra and choir.