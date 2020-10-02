The Franciscan Friars of Għajnsielem will be celebrating the liturgical feast of St Francis on Sunday, October 4. Tomorrow, Saturday, Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando OFM, will lead a solemn concelebrated Mass at St Anthony church at 6pm, followed by the commemoration of St Francis’s passage from death to eternal life.

On Sunday, Fr Ġwann Azzopardi will celebrate Mass at 11am during which, on the occasion of the new scholastic year, school satchels will be blessed. Altar boys and schoolchildren are being urged to attend.

This year, the blessing of animals will not be held due to the current situation.