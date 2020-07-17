The feast of St George is being celebrated in Victoria on Sunday. This year marks the 181 anniversary of the titular statue of St George venerated at the basilica.

Gozo Bishop-elect Mgr Anton Teuma, accompanied by the basilica chapter and clergy, will lead a Pontifical Mass at 9am. The Mass in D in honour of St George, Princeps Martyrum by Joseph Vella, 1976, for soloists, choir a quattro voci dispari and orchestra will be executed. Archpriest Mgr Joseph Curmi will lead sung vespers with the participation of soloists and the Laudate Pueri Choir and orchestra, under the direction of Fr George Frendo, at 6pm.

The statue of St George leaves the basilica at 7pm. The La Stella Band, under the direction of Mro John Galea, will salute the saint with the hymn A San Giorgio Martire with the participation of tenor Antonino Interisano of Italy, baritone Louis Andrew Cassar and choir. The popular Lill-Kbir Martri San Ġorġ, by Accursio Xerri OFM and Mro Vincenzo Ciappara, will be played as the statue will return to the basilica, followed the antiphone Beatus Georgius and Holy Eucharist Benediction.

A rally at the La Stella Band Club will be held today, Friday, at 8pm. A demonstration with the statue of St George will be held tomorrow, Saturday, at 9pm. The traditional morning march on Sunday will be held at 11am with the participation of St George’s Band of Qormi and St Margaret Band of Sannat.