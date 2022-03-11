Kerċem will be celebrating the feast of its patron saint, Pope Gregory the Great, on Sunday, March 13. On March 10, the parish celebrated the 137th anniversary of its foundation.

For the first time, on this occasion, the parish priest, together with the feast committee, presented the Ġieh il-Parroċċa award to former parish priest Mgr Franġisk Debrincat, who served the Kerċem community for 31 years.

March 11, is the last day of the triduum. Mass will be celebrated at 6pm, followed by a concert, Sancti Gregorii, by the St Gregory Musical Society at the parish church at 7.30pm. Mro Mark Gauci will direct the concert.

On March 12, eve of the feast, Mass, led by Lunzjata church rector, Mgr Karm Borg, will be said at 7.30am. The Te Deum will be sung. The translation of the relic will be held in the evening at 6pm, followed by solemn concelebrated Mass, led by parish priest Brian Mejlak. Cathedral archpriest, Mgr Joseph Sultana, will deliver the homily. A buffet dinner will be held in Xlendi at 8pm.

On March 13, feast day, Pontifical Mass, led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, will be celebrated at 9am. In the evening, the St Gregory Band will welcome the statue of St Gregory at the parish church parvis at 5pm. The hymn, Lil San Girgor il-Kbir, will be played, followed by Eucharistic benediction and Holy Mass at 6pm. The Stella Maris choir and orchestra and the San Girgor choir, under the direction of Mro Ivan Attard, will take part. On Sunday, fireworks will be let off by the 15 t’Awwissu fireworks factory.