The feast of St John Bosco will be celebrated at the Don Bosco oratory in Victoria on Sunday, January 30. A solemn concelebrated Mass, led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, will be celebrated at the oratory at 9am. The Laudate Pueri choir, directed by Canon Ġorġ Frendo, will take part.

Cathedral archpriest Mgr Joseph Sultana will celebrate solemn Mass at 5pm, with the participation of the Aurora Youth Choir, directed by Matthew Sultana. After Mass, a Eucharistic celebration will be held, followed by Holy Eucharist Benediction. The Don Bosco Grand Concert by the Gozo Youth Wind Band, under the direction of Mro Joseph Grech, will be held at the oratory theatre at 6pm. Entrance is free.

On Monday, January 31, the liturgical feast of Don Bosco, rosary and Eucharistic Benediction will be held at 6.30pm, followed by solemn Mass celebrated by St George’s parish archpriest Mgr Joseph Curmi at 7pm. The Chorus Urbanus, directed by Mro John Galea, will take part.

Oratory director, Fr Effie Masini, will celebrate Mass in memory of oratory past pupils on Tuesday, February 1, at 7pm.

Religious services and activities will be transmitted live online on the Facebook Page and Don Bosco Oratory Youtube channel.