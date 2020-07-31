Qala parish celebrates the feast of St Joseph on Sunday. A Pontifical concelebrated Mass, led by the Apostolic Administrator for Gozo, Mario Grech, will be said at 9am. Bishop Grech will also deliver the panegyric. Music will be under the direction of Mro Frankie Debono.

Archpriest Nazju Borg will lead sung vespers at 5.45pm. A pilgrimage with the saint’s statue and the miraculous painting of Our Lady of Health, led by archpriest Borg, will leave the parish church at 7pm. The parish clergy, the St Joseph Fraternity and the Ite ad Joseph band, will take part. The pilgrimage will end with Eucharistic Benediction.

Tomorrow, eve of the feast, all parishioners are being asked to light a candle on their balconies and window sills as a sign of solidarity and hope.

On August 8, Qala marks the 49th anniversary of the coronation of the titular painting of St Joseph with a Pontifical Mass led by Gozo Bishop-elect Anton Teuma at 7pm.

During the week, Qala parishioners are also being asked to donate food items to the parish to be distributed later on to needy families. At the same time, money donations are being collected for Bishop Giovanni Cefai’s missions in Peru.