Qala will celebrate the feast of St Joseph on Sunday. On Saturday, eve of the feast, Fr Charles Buttigieg will celebrate Mass at 7.30am. All those named Joseph are invited to attend. The translation of the relic, led by Fr Roberto Gauci, will be held at 6.30pm, followed by solemn concelebrated Mass. Frankie Debono will direct the choir and orchestra.

On Sunday, feast day, Masses will be said at 6am, 7.30, 11 and 5.30pm. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate Pontifical Mass with homily at 9am. The orchestra will be under the direction of Debono. Vespers will be sung at 6.15pm, followed by a special celebration with the participation of the clergy and the confraternity of St Joseph at 7.30pm. After the celebration, aerial fireworks will be lit off.

All celebrations will be broadcast on Radju Leħen il-Qala, Facebook and Xejk TV.

Meanwhile, Fr Hayden Williams, OFM Cap, will celebrate a healing Mass on August 7 at 7pm. The miraculous rod, with flowers at the top, belong to the statue of St Joseph venerated at its sanctuary in Rabat, Malta, will be exposed during Mass. Adoration of the Holy Eucharist will be held all night, followed by Mass at 3am.