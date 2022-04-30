Xagħra basilica will be celebrating the feast of St Joseph, tomorrow. Since this year is the 151st anniversary of the proclamation of St Joseph as patron of the universal Church, archpriest Carmelo Refalo is urging all parishioners to take part in the celebrations in honour of St Joseph.

Today, eve of the feast, celebrations start with the hymn Akatistos at 6pm, followed by sung vespers led by Mgr Refalo, together with the basilica Chapter and clergy at 6.30pm.

Concelebrated Mass, led by vice parish priest Joseph Bajada, will be held at 7pm. The Voci Angeliche choir, under the direction of Grace Vella, will take part. The celebration will end with the popular hymn Lil San Ġużepp.

Tomorrow, Masses will be said at 6am, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11. Sung vespers in Maltese will be said at 4.45pm, followed by Eucharistic Benediction.

Mgr Joseph Zammit will lead a solemn concelebrated Mass, with the participation of the Voci Angeliche choir, at 5.30pm, followed by Eucharistic Benediction and procession with the statue of St Joseph, led by Mgr Ġwann Bartolo, accompanied by the Victory Band. Another Mass will be celebrated at 7.30pm.