The feast of St Joseph the Worker in Birkirkara is this year being celebrated inside the parish dedicated to him due to the current situation.

Celebrations will take place over three days - Thursday to Saturday.

On Thursday, Fr Mark Spiteri will celebrate mass at 5pm, with the participation of the children of the parish.

This will be followed by another mass at 6.30pm, celebrated by Fr Mark Mallia Pawley, with the participation of the parish’s youth.

On Friday at 5pm, parish priest Fr Charlon Muscat will celebrate mass.

This will be followed at 6.30pm by the mass with the prayers of the first vespers of the eve of the feast, celebrated by Fr Antoine Borg.

A parish vigil will follow for one hour from 8pm onwards.

On Saturday, there will be a whole programme of masses, starting early in the morning at 6.30am followed by others during the course of the day.

The last one, a mass with the prayers of the second vespers at 6.30pm, will be celebrated by Fr Anthony Fitzpatrick.

All health authorities directives related to COVID-19 will be observed.

According to the directives, there can only be up to 85 people at the church at any one time.

All functions will also be broadcast live on the parish’s page on Facebook.