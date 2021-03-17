The feast of St Joseph will be celebrated on Friday. The solemnity of this occasion is this year more outstanding since Pope Francis has dedicated 2021 to St Joseph who was proclaimed patron of the Universal Church by Blessed Pope Pius IX in 1870.

Gozo nurtures great devotion to Saint Joseph. Works of art, including paintings and sculptures, are found all over the island.

The church of the Franciscan Friars of Għajnsielem has an artistic painting of the saint, done by Fortunato Venuti in 1906.

It is a faithful copy of Gagliardi’s altarpiece dedicated to Saint Joseph found in the church of Saint Mary of Jesus in Rabat.

Expenses for the painting were covered by Karmena Agius, of Sliema. She also paid for the marble altar and the gilded candlesticks used during the feast.

The statue of Saint Joseph found on the altar dedicated to the saint was brought over from the chapel of Blessed Nazju Falzon in Birkirkara which is now closed.