The feast of St Jude Thaddaeus will be celebrated at St James church in Victoria today. Fr Rector George Borg will celebrate Mass at 10.30am.

St Jude, known as Thaddaeus, was a brother of St James the Lesser and a relative of Jesus.

Ancient writers tell us that he preached the Gospel in Judea, Samaria, Idumaea, Syria, Mesopotamia and Libya. He was beaten to death with a club, then beheaded post-mortem in 1st century Persia.

His relics are found at St Peter’s in Rome, at Rheims and at Toulouse, France.

St Jude Thaddeus is the patron of desperate situations, forgotten causes, hospital workers, hospitals, impossible causes, lost causes and the diocese of St Petersburg, Florida.