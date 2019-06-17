The feast of St Lawrence will be celebrated in Vittoriosa tomorrow. Today, eve of the feast, archpriest Karm Busuttil will lead a concelebrated Mass at 9am, followed by the Te Deum. The St Lawrence Band will then execute a band march at 10.30am. The translation of the relic will take place at 7pm, followed by Solemn Vespers and Eucharist benediction. La Notte di San Lorenzo will take place at 10pm. At 11.30pm there will be a ground fireworks display in front of the parish church.

Tomorrow, feast day, Solemn Mass will be celebrated by archpriest Karm Busuttil, together with the Collegiate Chapter and clergy at 9.30am. The panegyric will be delivered by Canon Stephen Attard.

The procession with the statue of the saint will leave the church at 7.15pm. The King’s Own Band of Valletta, Anici Band of Qormi and St Gregory Band of Sliema will take part.