The feast of St Mary Magdalene will be celebrated at the church dedicated to her in Merchants Street, Valletta, on Thursday.

The recitation of the rosary will held at 6.30pm, followed by sung Mass celebrated by Dominican parish priest and rector Michael Camilleri at 7pm. After Mass, the saint’s antiphon will be sung, followed by Holy Eucharist Benediction.

For a long number of years the church, one of the only surviving parts of the Magdalene convent that was destroyed in World War II, was used as a warehouse.

It was reopened a couple of years ago after the church, run by the Dominican community of Valletta, underwent extensive restoration work. The church was blessed again by Archbishop Charles Scicluna on February 25, 2015.